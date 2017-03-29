Ваш браузер не поддерживает данный формат видео. ( 0:00 / .00Mb / просмотров видео: 36) Ruptly. © Ruptly. Theresa May Addresses the House of Commons After Triggering Article 50

May is expected to brief her government on the contents of the letter before it is delivered to Tusk personally by the United Kingdom's EU Ambassador Tim Barrow.

After the letter is received by the European Council, the two-year countdown on Brexit negotiations will begin.

The European Union member states' permanent representatives are expected to gather on Friday to draft a detailed Brexit negotiations plan, which would be considered at the April 27 European Council meeting and the April 29 Special European Council on Article 50.

On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom held a referendum to determine whether or not the country should leave the European Union. The majority of Britons supported the decision to leave the 28-nation bloc.