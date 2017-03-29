Register
12:37 GMT +329 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Protesters with Turkish flags gather outside the Bredangsskolan school in southern Stockholm, Sweden (file)

    Suspected Spying Sours Swedish-Turkish Relations

    © AFP 2017/ Henrik MONTGOMERY / TT News Agency
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 14230

    After Germany's wrath over Ankara's alleged spying on Turkish nationals, a new diplomatic scandal is boiling. This time, it is Stockholm that is anxious about the ongoing mapping of the Turkish opposition in Sweden.

    Mehmet Kaplan
    © AFP 2017/ HENRIK MONTGOMERY / SCANPIX SWEDEN
    Strange Bedfellows: Swedish Minister Dines With Turkish Neo-Nazis
    Recently, the Swedish Security Police SÄPO claimed Turkey was spying on Turkish nationals residing in Sweden, who it believed to be dissenters sympathizing with the so-called Gülen movement. A Swedish branch of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AKP party was reported to be systematically mapping out and targeting dissidents residing in Sweden.

    In a recorded conversation brought up by Swedish Radio, a representative of an Erdogan-loyal emissary reportedly tried to persuade a sympathizer of US-based preacher Fethullah Gülen, accused of masterminding last July's failed attempt to topple President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to hand over a list of associates and warned of the consequences if he did not cooperate.

    Following this disclosure, the Swedish Foreign Ministry contacted the Turkish Embassy for an explanation.

    "We have expressed our concerns about this issue, and it has been duly observed," Foreign Minister Margot Wallström said, as quoted by the Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet.

    Turkish politician Mehmet Mehdi Eker is pictured during a campaign meeting in Fittja in southern Stockholm, Sweden, March 12, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency
    Norway, Sweden Beg to Differ, Welcome Erdogan's Emissaries
    International law expert Ove Bring argued that Turkey's actions could be classified as refugee espionage.

    "It is contrary to Swedish law, there is no doubt about it. Moreover, it is contrary to international law. To have foreign agents on Swedish soil is unlawful interference in Swedish state affairs," Ove Bring told Svenska Dagbladet.

    However, according to Lisa Simonsson of the Security Service department working with counterintelligence, it is difficult to determine whether or not Turkey's actions in Sweden can be classified as refugee espionage. According to Simonsson, these are complicated matters involving vague legal descriptions and tough requirements, which ultimately yield few convictions. Remarkably, she declined to estimate the extent of Turkey's spying efforts, stating that her agency at the moment was prioritizing Russia, China and Iran.

    Liberal politician Birgitta Ohlsson argued that the alleged intelligence gathering against political refugees and Swedish citizens with Turkish roots is unacceptable and called on the Foreign Ministry to immediately summon the Turkish ambassador, Swedish Radio reported. Even Sweden's Kurdish Association called on the Swedish government to immediately address the issue.

    Swedish foreign minister Margot Wallstrom
    © AFP 2017/ Bernd Von Jutrczenka
    Frictions Over 'Child Sex' Sour Turkish-Swedish Relations
    The Foreign Ministry reportedly contacted the Turkish Embassy by phone, but Foreign Minister Margot said she saw no reason for summoning the Turkish ambassador. According to her, she discussed similar issues with the ambassador about a year ago.

    Sweden, a nation of 10 million, has a significant Turkish diaspora of 75,000 people, of which 45,000 were born in Turkey. While the number of asylum seekers in Sweden has fallen sharply for all nationalities in 2016, there was one notable exception: a nearly 200 percent increase of Turkish nationals, putting Turkey in eighth place in terms of most common countries of origin among migrants.

    According to Paul Levin of the Institute for Turkey Studies at Stockholm University, there was a growing polarization between Turks and Kurds in Sweden. Another problem was that numerous Erdogan supporters were alienated by the Swedish media and the tone of the ongoing public discussion in Sweden, which allegedly posed significant integration problems, Svenska Dagbladet reported.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Denmark Shuns Turkish Politicians While Sweden Welcomes Them With Riots
    Turkey’s Embassy in Sweden Attacked by Masked Men
    Turkish Gov't Supporters Urge Turks Residing in Sweden to Report Gulenists
    Sweden May Cut Turkish Association's Funding Following Racist Epithets
    Sweden Startled by Foreign Powers Spying on Refugees
    Tags:
    Gulen Movement, spying, Margot Wallström, Fethullah Gülen, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Scandinavia, Sweden, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Снимок Maja and Thomas чешского фотографа Simona Nalepkova, победивший в Национальном конкурсе 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
    2017 Sony World Photography Awards: Fantastic National Awards Winners Revealed
    California Beaches Comic
    Surf’s Up, Brah!
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok