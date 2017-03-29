Register
11:06 GMT +329 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Refugees enter the arrival centre for refugees near the town on Kirkenes, northern Norway

    Norway Admits It 'Ping-Ponged' Refugees to Test Russia

    © AFP 2017/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (110)
    0 14 0 0

    Norway admits to have "tested" Russia at the height of the asylum crisis in 2015 by sending incoming refugees back and forth across the Norwegian-Russian border. This decision by the Norwegian government exacerbated the already dramatic situation in the far northern border region.

    Refugees stand in front of residential containers at the arrival centre for refugees near the town on Kirkenes, northern Norway, close to the Russian - Norwegian border on November 12, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Norway Bets on Fence and Arrival Center to Deal With Asylum-Seekers
    In 2015, hundreds of asylum seekers poured into Norway through the so-called "Arctic route" via northern Russia's Murmansk Region, using the Norwegian border station Storskog as an entry point. When the influx seemed to reached its peak, the Norwegian border authorities were ordered to "test" Russia by returning asylum seekers not covered by the bilateral agreements.

    According to Tor Espen Haga, the then-chief of the police immigration unit in Finnmark County, this controversial created difficult situations and further increased the workload for stressed authorities.

    Over the course of two days, about 20 asylum seekers were sent back and forth between the Norwegian and the Russian border stations. Among them was a Syrian mother and her two daughters, who in desperation sat down in no man's land, refusing to be sent back.

    "I really hope they had a purpose for doing so, which went farther than we saw. For this may have deteriorated our relations with the Russian side," Tor Espen Haga told Norwegian national broadcaster NRK.

    Storskog Boris Gleb border crossing between Norway and Russia near the Norwegian town of Kirkenes in the far north of the country
    © AFP 2017/ CORNELIUS POPPE
    Angry Norwegians Boil Over 'Anti-Russian' Fence
    The situation also triggered a strong reaction from the Russian embassy.

    "This was an absolutely unacceptable and provocative praxis that contradicted the letter and the spirit of the Russian-Norwegian reversal agreement of 2007. Also, that's not how partners should treat each other," the Russian embassy wrote to NRK.

    Nevertheless, as the Norwegian Immigration Act was changed in record time, none other than the then-State Secretary Jøran Kallmyr to Storskog to instruct police officers.

    "For us it was important to put pressure on Russia for them to understand that they just could not just send people over the Norwegian border without having to face the consequences," Jøran Kallmyr told NRK, claiming it was right of Norway to test Russia's willingness to accept rejected asylum seekers.

    Even if none of those people that Kallemyr specifically wanted to return were accepted by the Russian side, he nevertheless claimed it was necessary to be a little "hard" on the Russians.

    Refugees walk alongside there bikes to the Norwegian border crossing station at Storskog after crossing the border from Russia on November 12, 2015 near Kirkenes
    © AFP 2017/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Norway Admits Arctic Migrants Come 'Because It's Easy', Not Because of 'Secret Russian Plot'
    In 2015, 5,445 asylum seekers representing 42 nations entered Norway via the Murmansk region, peaking at close to 200 people a day. Many of them cycled their way into Norway in order to bypass the restriction on crossing the border on foot. Migrants and refugees switched their attention to polar Russia as a lengthier, yet safer way to reach their desired destinations in the Nordic countries after a number of inundated Schengen member states decided to close their borders.

    While many Norwegian media initially blamed the migrant crisis on Moscow's crafty designs of a "hybrid war," these absurd conspiracy theories were later disproved by Norway's Fridtjof Nansen Institute, which explained that the asylum seekers were simply attracted by the cheap and safe travel route, as opposed to the costly and perilous voyage through the Mediterranean Sea. By migrants' own admission, they had to pay a $2,500 for a trip via Murmansk, whereas a voyage to Greece would have cost $18,000.

    ​The influx through the Arctic route later came to a standstill following bilateral agreements and decisive action on Russia's part.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (110)

    Related:

    Unnerved Norwegians Ask Gov't to 'Do Something' About Anti-Russian Sanctions
    Norway Arms Itself to Deflect Difficult-to-Detect Russian Subs
    #RussiansDidIt: Norway Hints at Moscow Trail in Cyberattack on Security Service
    Norway Revs Up 'Russian Threat' Despite Risk of Islamist Extremism
    Against the Current: 'Persecuted' Norwegian Muslims Fleeing to Islamic Nations
    Tags:
    border controls, migrant crisis, Scandinavia, Russia, Murmansk, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Снимок Maja and Thomas чешского фотографа Simona Nalepkova, победивший в Национальном конкурсе 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
    2017 Sony World Photography Awards: Fantastic National Awards Winners Revealed
    California Beaches Comic
    Surf’s Up, Brah!
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok