Ukraine's Naftogaz to Reverse EU Commission's Decision on Gazprom Access to Opal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ukraine's Naftogaz energy company turned to the European General Court seeking to strike down the European Commission's decision to expand Russia's Gazprom access to the Opal gas pipeline, the Ukrainian firm said Wednesday.

"Naftogaz rationalizes its claim in that the decision was taken outside the commission's powers. Moreover, it contradicts the EU Directive 2009/73 and does not contribute to increased competition, creates threats to the security of supplies to Ukraine and other Eastern European countries," Naftogaz said.

The EC expanded Gazprom's access to Opal in October 2016, connecting Europe’s gas transportation network with the Nord Stream pipeline carrying Russian natural gas by an additional 40 percent.

Naftogaz added that its lawsuit argues the EC decision threatens "the effective functioning of the EU and the Energy Community internal market because it strengthens Gazprom's and the related companies' dominance."