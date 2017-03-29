Register
08:04 GMT +329 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Candidates for the 2017 presidential election (LtoR) Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans and candidate of the French centre-right, Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, Jean-Luc Melenchon of the French far left Parti de Gauche, Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Benoit Hamon of the French Socialist party (PS) pose before a debate organised by French private TV channel TF1 in Aubervilliers, outside Paris, France, March 20, 2017.

    French Presidential Candidates Favor Franco-Russian Dialogue Despite Differences

    © REUTERS/ Patrick Kovarik/Pool
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 7820

    The Franco-Russian Dialogue Association held a meeting on Tuesday, attended by several French presidential candidates or their representatives, which demonstrated that while the candidates may have certain disagreements with Moscow, they are interested in dialogue.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Independent Emmanuel Macron turned down the invitation, Nicolas Dhuicq, a French lawmaker who attended the meeting, told Sputnik. Macron said earlier this month that he would not be in favor of a rapprochement with Russia.

    SEEKING DIALOGUE

    The Republicans party's candidate Francois Fillon was represented by Axel Poniatowski, who praised Russia's diplomatic successes in Syria.

    "We need Russia to defeat terrorism," Poniatowski said.

    He also noted that Fillon knows Russian President Vladimir Putin personally and is aware that the Russian president likes establishing a personal relationship during negotiations.

    Poniatowski also emphasized that Fillon believed that the European Union's sanctions on Russia impoverishing French farmers were pointless and should be lifted.

    Vladimir Putin and Francois Fillon at joint news conference, Moscow (file)
    © Sputnik/ Yana Lapikova
    France Says 'No' to Russophobia
    Fillon’s spokesperson said that Paris and Moscow must work together to fight terrorism, to develop policy on Iranian nuclear program, to stop NATO enlargement.

    Dhuicq told Sputnik that National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen, a supporter of closer ties with Russia, was represented by David Rachline. According to Dhuicq, Rachline was promoting the FN anti-globalism stance, stating the preference for a multipolar equitable world order.

    According to Dhuicq, Rachline added that Russia and France had common interests in multiple areas, including the fight against international terrorism, which was raised by Le Pen during her meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow earlier in March.

    MOVEMENT TO LIFT SANCTIONS

    Far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon, the leader of left-wing political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France), sent to the meeting his representative Djordje Kuzmanovic.

    "Jean-Luc Melenchon wants to build relations of cooperation on science, culture and peace with Russia, whoever is its leader," Kuzmanovic said on his Twitter.

    Melenchon's representative also said that the sanctions against Russia had to be lifted to "stop exerting pressure over French producers of milk and fruit."

    Police officers cordon off the territory near the U.K. Parliament in London where an assailant attacked a police officer and pedestrians
    © Sputnik/ Alex McNaughton
    Le Pen Calls for Sharing Anti-Terrorism Intelligence Between France, Russia
    The idea of lifting sanctions was also echoed by Jacques Cheminade, the candidate from Solidarite et Progres (Solidarity and Progress) party, who attended the meeting, He said that lifting the sanctions off Russia could help revive France's struggling agricultural sector, according to Dhuicq.

    The relationship between Russia and the European Union tensed following the 2014 referendum in which the residents of the Crimean Peninsula voted for the reunification with Russia. The move was not recognized by Ukraine and the European Union, with the bloc imposing sanctions on Russia.

    Related:

    Next French Leader Should Boost Ties With Russia on Anti-Terror Fight - Lawmaker
    Le Pen: No Evidence of Russia Meddling in French Election
    Tags:
    relations, ties, Ecuador presidential election 2017, Russia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Снимок Maja and Thomas чешского фотографа Simona Nalepkova, победивший в Национальном конкурсе 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
    2017 Sony World Photography Awards: Fantastic National Awards Winners Revealed
    California Beaches Comic
    Surf’s Up, Brah!
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok