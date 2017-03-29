Theresa May Pledges to Protect Rights of EU Citizens in Britain Following Brexit

LONDON (Sputnik) — May, who will trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty on Wednesday, thus beginning the procedure of separating from the European Union, will make the pledge in her address to the Commons, according to a prepared extract of the speech shared by Downing Street and quoted by Politico media outlet.

“When I sit around the negotiating table in the months ahead, I will represent every person in the whole United Kingdom — young and old, rich and poor, city, town, country and all the villages and hamlets in between. And yes, those EU nationals who have made this country their home,” the extract of the speech reads.

She will add that she wants to get the right deal for "every single person in this country.”

She will send a letter to EU Council President Donald Tusk, with media reports suggesting that two versions of the letter exist, a 100-page long one, and a more compact seven- or eight-page version.

May is expected to brief her government on the contents of the letter before it is delivered to Tusk personally by the United Kingdom's EU ambassador Tim Barrow.

After the letter is received by the European council, the two-year countdown on Brexit negotiations will begin.