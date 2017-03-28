Rex Tillerson 'Sees Potential' of Delivering LNG to Baltic States

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sees potential in deliveries of liquefied natural (LNG) gas to the Baltic States, Linkevicius told reporters.

“They [Americans] confirmed that they are willing to send us LNG, and the current administration is considering it,” Linkevicius said. “He [Tillerson] worked in this sphere, and sees a potential in it.”

Linkevicius and Latvian and Estonian foreign ministers Edgars Rinkevics and Sven Mikser are currently in Washington, DC holding meetings with Trump administration officials, including with Tillerson earlier in the day.

Linkevicius noted that the United States still has to develop terminals for export.

“So, I am talking about the prospect [for US to deliver LNG]… there is the prospect,” Linkevicius added.

© AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski US to Deploy Tanks to Baltic States in Largest Such Deployment Since Cold War

When asked when such deliveries may start, he said, “It is hard to say when.”

“The Americans should be asked when they are ready to do that. But we are ready to receive them even tomorrow,” Linkevicius stated.

Washington has long been arguing in favor of LNG exports to Europe, claiming it will help European allies decrease dependence on energy imports from Russia. The cost of shipping natural gas from the United States to Europe remains high and requires sizable infrastructure investment.