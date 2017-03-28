Register
00:29 GMT +329 March 2017
Live
    Search
    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks on issues related to visas and travel after US President Donald Trump signed a new travel ban order in Washington, US on March 6, 2017.

    Rex Tillerson 'Sees Potential' of Delivering LNG to Baltic States

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Europe
    Get short URL
    026425

    Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius claimed on Tuesday that the United Stated is "willing" to send to the Baltics liquefied natural (LNG) gas that has been long promoted by Washington as an alternative to energy imports from Russia, despite high shipping cost.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sees potential in deliveries of liquefied natural (LNG) gas to the Baltic States, Linkevicius told reporters.

    “They [Americans] confirmed that they are willing to send us LNG, and the current administration is considering it,” Linkevicius said. “He [Tillerson] worked in this sphere, and sees a potential in it.”

    A German army soldier prepares to unload Marder infantry fighting vehicles at the railway station in Sestokai, Lithuania, February 24, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    'Stop These Madmen': Germans Blast NATO Muscle-Flexing in the Baltics
    Linkevicius and Latvian and Estonian foreign ministers Edgars Rinkevics and Sven Mikser are currently in Washington, DC holding meetings with Trump administration officials, including with Tillerson earlier in the day.

    Linkevicius noted that the United States still has to develop terminals for export.

    “So, I am talking about the prospect [for US to deliver LNG]… there is the prospect,” Linkevicius added.

    Soldiers park their amphibious vehicles on a ship as they participate in a massive amphibious landing during NATO sea exercises BALTOPS 2015 that are to reassure the Baltic Sea region allies in the face of a resurgent Russia, in Ustka, Poland, Wednesday, June 17, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski
    US to Deploy Tanks to Baltic States in Largest Such Deployment Since Cold War
    When asked when such deliveries may start, he said, “It is hard to say when.”

    “The Americans should be asked when they are ready to do that. But we are ready to receive them even tomorrow,” Linkevicius stated.

    Washington has long been arguing in favor of LNG exports to Europe, claiming it will help European allies decrease dependence on energy imports from Russia. The cost of shipping natural gas from the United States to Europe remains high and requires sizable infrastructure investment.

    Related:

    Sputnik Files Lawsuit Against Baltic News Service
    Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Reveals Emails Monitored by Intel Agencies in Baltics
    NATO Battalions to Be Deployed in Baltic States, Poland by June – Stoltenberg
    Tags:
    liquified gas, Rex Tillerson, United States, Baltic Region
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Снимок Maja and Thomas чешского фотографа Simona Nalepkova, победивший в Национальном конкурсе 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
    2017 Sony World Photography Awards: Fantastic National Awards Winners Revealed
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok