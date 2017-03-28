Register
22:58 GMT +328 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Moldova

    Moldova's Education Minister May Be Fired Over Romania Unification Events

    Ruslan Shalapuda
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 7910

    Moldovan President Igor Dodon on Tuesday requested the dismissal of the country's Education Minister Corina Fusu over her activities promoting Moldova's unification with neighboring Romania.

    Romanian pilots stand next to a Romanian Air Force F16 fighter jet parked inside a hangar of the Air Base 86, in Borcea, southern Romania, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Andreea Alexandru
    Warfare or Welfare? Romania Seeks to Appease Washington by Beefing Up Military
    CHISINAU (Sputnik) — On Monday, the Moldovan Education Ministry announced plans to hold events marking the 99th anniversary of the country's unification with Romania in 1918. The order to hold the events was signed by Fusu, who is a member of the pro-Romanian Liberal Party.

    "Today, I asked Prime Minister Pavel Filip to dismiss Education Minister Corina Fusu. I asked the prime minister to initiate the dismissal in accordance with the Moldovan constitution… Fusu signed an order to hold events dedicated to the 99th anniversary of unification with Romania," Dodon said at a press conference.

    Moldova joined Romania in March 1918 as the Russian Empire disintegrated. A regional parliament proclaimed autonomy and then independence before unconditionally agreeing to join Romania with Romanian troops already in the country by then. Moldova was ceded to the Soviet Union in 1940 and reclaimed from the Axis powers during World War II. Support for rejoining Romania reemerged as the Soviet Union collapsed in the early 1990s, but polls indicate that only a minority still harbors pan-Romanian sentiment. The idea is much more popular in Romania.

    Related:

    Russian Inspectors to Assess Military Facility in Romania Tuesday
    US Marines, Romanian Troops Launch Joint Exercises on Black Sea Coast
    Ukrainian, Romanian Foreign Ministers Discuss Relations at Munich Conference
    Tags:
    unification, Igor Dodon, Moldova, Romania
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Снимок Maja and Thomas чешского фотографа Simona Nalepkova, победивший в Национальном конкурсе 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
    2017 Sony World Photography Awards: Fantastic National Awards Winners Revealed
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok