Register
22:58 GMT +328 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman (File)

    Alabama Hackers Plant Child Porn on Czech President’s Computer

    © AP Photo/ Petr David Josek
    Europe
    Get short URL
    320170

    A hack traced to an undisclosed location in the state of Alabama caused files containing child pornography to wind up on a computer belonging to the president of the Czech Republic.

    According to Právo news, a computer belonging to Milos Zeman, the president of the Czech Republic, was hacked Monday, resulting in the installation of content containing child pornography.

    The skyline of Frankfurt am Main, central Germany
    © AFP 2017/ DANIEL ROLAND
    'Vault 7': WikiLeaks Reveals US Consulate in Frankfurt Serves as Secret CIA Hacker Base

    In an interview the Czech president stated, "I turned on my computer and looked in disbelief for about 10 seconds at what was happening, before I realized that it was a hacker attack."

    Members of the president's IT team were able to track the source of the hack to somewhere within the state of Alabama, in the United States, according to Nigerian news website Pulse.ng. No further details were offered.

    Known as a populist-leftist and an avowed climate-change denier, Zeman, 72, supports an end to the current sanction regime by the West against Russia and is a strong critic of Islamic extremism. He recently announced his intention to run for a second five-year term in the upcoming 2018 presidential elections.

    Related:

    WikiLeaks Warns CIA Trying to Hack Cars for ‘Undetectable Assassinations’
    'Bear-ly' Innocent: Kids' Voice Recordings Leaked in Creepy IoT Teddy Hack
    Suspected Mass Hack of Cell Phone Data in Washington DC
    Tags:
    porn, pornography, hackers, hacker attack, hacking, Milos Zeman, Czech Republic, Russia, Alabama, Prague
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      sapper
      Czech Republic must have said NO to US, hence the attack to demonise the president!!!
    • Reply
      Lubos Vokoun
      Czech elites are (together with their Western colleagues and flowing the tune set by US) expressing their worries that our election process will be affected by foreign adversary (aka Russia). Now there exist nice example of "foreign interference" but here is complete silence. Being it some other (and anti Russian) presidential candidate and the IP address would be in Russia I can imagine the screaming
    • Reply
      bobbibrestel
      Sweet Home Alabama, the hackers are coming after You! LOL!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Снимок Maja and Thomas чешского фотографа Simona Nalepkova, победивший в Национальном конкурсе 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
    2017 Sony World Photography Awards: Fantastic National Awards Winners Revealed
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok