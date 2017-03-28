Alabama Hackers Plant Child Porn on Czech President’s Computer

According to Právo news, a computer belonging to Milos Zeman, the president of the Czech Republic, was hacked Monday, resulting in the installation of content containing child pornography.
In an interview the Czech president stated, "I turned on my computer and looked in disbelief for about 10 seconds at what was happening, before I realized that it was a hacker attack."
Members of the president's IT team were able to track the source of the hack to somewhere within the state of Alabama, in the United States, according to Nigerian news website Pulse.ng. No further details were offered.
Known as a populist-leftist and an avowed climate-change denier, Zeman, 72, supports an end to the current sanction regime by the West against Russia and is a strong critic of Islamic extremism. He recently announced his intention to run for a second five-year term in the upcoming 2018 presidential elections.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Czech Republic must have said NO to US, hence the attack to demonise the president!!! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Czech elites are (together with their Western colleagues and flowing the tune set by US) expressing their worries that our election process will be affected by foreign adversary (aka Russia). Now there exist nice example of "foreign interference" but here is complete silence. Being it some other (and anti Russian) presidential candidate and the IP address would be in Russia I can imagine the screaming Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Sweet Home Alabama, the hackers are coming after You! LOL!
sapper
Lubos Vokoun
bobbibrestel