Register
16:54 GMT +328 March 2017
Live
    Search
    European Union leaders pose for a family photo during a meeting on the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, in Rome, Italy March 25, 2017

    'We Lost Each Other': Three Major Errors Which Created Chaos in the EU

    © REUTERS/ Tony Gentile
    Europe
    Get short URL
    143930

    On March 25, the leaders of the 27 EU member-states signed a declaration to “restart” the badly divided European Union. In an interview with Sputnik, Gian Micalessin, a military reporter with the Italian newspaper Il Giornale, spoke about the political crisis facing the EU and its future relations with Russia.

    Protestors cast their shadows over an European flag during a pro-EU demonstration as European Union leaders meet in downtown Rome, Italy, March 25, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi
    The EU 'Could See Even More Political Tensions in Coming Years'
    Speaking about the worst mistakes made by the EU, which is marking the 60th anniversary of the 1957 Treaty of Rome, Gian Micalessin singled out cooperation with those who ousted Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, which set off the migrant crisis Europe is now grappling with.

    “Another big mistake was our support for the terrorist cutthroats in Syria who are now running wild in Europe, and also the 2014 breaking of ties with Russia. We lost our best ally in the war on terror. These are the three mistakes that caused the present crisis in Europe,” he said.

    Gian Micalessin also mentioned the economic and political damage caused by the conflict with Russia.

    “Russia is our main economic and political partner and one of the closest ones too. We lost each other,” he added.

    Speaking about the principle of a “multi-speed” Europe the EU leaders approved in Rome, Gian Micalessin said that it would hardly help steer Europe out of the deep political crisis it is now going through.

    “It’s like giving aspirin to a cancer patient. Europe should change its foundations, it needs new rules. In its present form it is no longer working. With different gears it will keep going back instead of moving forward,” he emphasized.

    European Union
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Versailles Summit Called to Rethink EU Project 60 Years After Treaty of Rome
    During an EU summit in Versailles on March 6, the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Spain called for the creation of a so-called "multi-speed" Europe.

    French President Francois Hollande said in turn that the option of a "multi-speed" Europe, with different countries integrating at different levels, has been resisted for a long time but is now being considered as a possibility.

    On Saturday, the leaders of 27 EU member states signed a declaration on the challenges and priorities of the bloc post-Brexit at a summit, devoted to the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome. The UK was the only member state which didn’t sign.

    The Treaty of Rome marked the foundation of the European Economic Community, the EU’s predecessor. It was signed on March 25, 1957 by Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and West Germany.

    It also proposed the creation of a common market, a customs union and common policies, known as the common market.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    The EU 'Could See Even More Political Tensions in Coming Years'
    Colossus With Clay Feet: How the Rome Declaration Exposed Cracks in the EU
    Tags:
    lost opportunities, "multi-speed" EU, priorities, mistakes, challenges, EEC, EU, Gian Micalessin, Muammar Gaddafi, Francois Hollande, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Wow! did they really admit those mistakes which in essence is US policy that Europe was compelled to follow so if those acts are destroying the world and Europe what are they going to do about it?
      Change can only occur in good measure if they brake away from US dictates which is highly unlikely as such any window dressing is just a cheap massage in a false attempt to turn around the backlash from the people of Europe.
      Again if there serious the first thing they will do is not only lift the sanctions on Russia but apologize and offer compensation now that would not be window dressing but will they do it hardly!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Снимок Maja and Thomas чешского фотографа Simona Nalepkova, победивший в Национальном конкурсе 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
    2017 Sony World Photography Awards: Fantastic National Awards Winners Revealed
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok