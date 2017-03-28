Register
15:23 GMT +328 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Migrants make their way after crossing the border at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015.

    Europe's Migrant Crisis Deepens as Hungary Deploys Shipping Containers in Camps

    © REUTERS/ Laszlo Balogh
    Europe
    Get short URL
    224660

    Politicians and human rights groups have slammed Hungary for setting up migrant camps along is southern border to detain hundreds of people in shipping containers as the EU came under fire for lack of solidarity over the issue.

    The Hungarian parliament, early March, passed legislation allowing for the creation of migrant detention camps along its border, erecting wire fences with surveillance cameras, using shipping containers as migrant accommodation. 

    Hungarian and Polish policeman patrol at the Hungary and Serbia border fence near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, October 2, 2016 as Hungarians vote in a referendum on the European Union's migrant quotas.
    © REUTERS/ Laszlo Balogh
    Hungarian and Polish policeman patrol at the Hungary and Serbia border fence near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, October 2, 2016 as Hungarians vote in a referendum on the European Union's migrant quotas.

    "The border protection agencies are fully prepared for the entry into force of the reinforced legal border closure on March 28. The purpose of the restrictions is to prevent migrants with an unclear status from moving freely around the territory of the country and the European Union, and to thereby reduce the security risk of migration," said a statement by the Hungarian interior ministry.

    'Missed Opportunity'

    The president of the European United Left/Nordic Green Left party in the European Parliament, Gabriele Zimmer renewed her criticism of the EU's current migration policy as interior ministers from member states gathered in Brussels for the Justice and Home Affairs (JHA) Council, March 27.

    "With the main focus of today's meeting being on increasing returns and decreasing number of arrivals of people seeking safety in Europe from Libya, the JHA meeting has once again been a missed opportunity to put solidarity at the heart of EU policy on asylum and migration," she said.

    "It also continues to turn a blind eye on the deteriorating human rights situation facing these individuals in the face of growing hostility and xenophobic rhetoric by EU governments."

    ​"For months now, the EU and member states have failed to provide legal ways during the world's biggest displacement phenomenon. Nor have they fulfilled their obligations to relocate people in need of protection from Greece and Italy as had been committed one-and-a-half year ago," she added.

    "The latest recommendation of the Commission on returns discussed today by member states totally ignores alternatives to detention and will without doubt result in massive violation of people's rights."

    'Deeply Flawed'

    The German MEP said she deplored the way the Dublin Regulation — under which migrants must be processed in the country in which they arrive — has left the EU's southern states to deal with the crisis alone with little help from other member states.

    "By not relocating and by exploiting the deeply-flawed Dublin Regulation, EU member states continue to shirk their duties by leaving our southern neighbors like Greece and Italy to take responsibility for the majority of new arrivals whilst barriers and fences are erected elsewhere to keep out non-EU citizens," Zimmer said.

    "Greek authorities, for example, have repeatedly pleaded to the relevant EU authorities for real solidarity and a review of the Dublin Regulation that would end the member state of 'first entry' criteria. However, the principle of solidarity remains to be translated into practice."

    Hungarian policemen guard the fence on the border with Serbia near the Hungarian migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary, September 14, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Laszlo Balogh
    Hungarian policemen guard the fence on the border with Serbia near the Hungarian migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary, September 14, 2015

    "Meanwhile, EU member states want to strengthen cooperation with third countries like Libya where reports of migrants' human rights violations have been horrendous. Similarly, the controversial deal with Turkey to keep refugees and migrants out of Europe continues. 

    "The current situation cannot go on. The Dublin Regulation must be reformed towards a system based on solidarity both towards refugees and member states. Member states must stop this race to the bottom in terms of human rights. We demand alternatives to detention. We call for an EU-wide policy which is in full respect of fundamental and human rights of refugees and migrants," said Zimmer.

    Related:

    Slovenia Passes Amendments to Close Border in Case of Migrant Crisis
    Europe to Face New Wave of Migrant Crisis Next Spring – Maltese PM
    'More Solidarity' Needed From EU Over Migrant Crisis in Greece - Avramopoulos
    Amnesty Demands Leadership From EU Over 'Freezing-to-Death' Migrant Crisis
    Tags:
    shipping containers, EU in crisis, detention center, migrant camp, refugee crisis, migrant crisis, refugee camp, human rights, European United Left–Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL), Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs Committee (LIBE), European Parliament, European Union, Gabriele Zimmer, Hungary, Europe, Brussels
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      Russia should RAMP UP SANCTIONS on HUMANITARIAN VIOLATIONS!!!! Make them PAY!!
    • Reply
      NATOisEVIL
      Europe as we have known it is gone for ever thanks to the non elected lunatics of the EU project. I am not at all against helping people in need, but flooding our countries with young muslim male thugs will end in a catastrophe.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok