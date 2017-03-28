No Request From Ukraine to Aid in Russian Ex-Lawmaker's Murder Case - Prosecutor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ukraine has not yet requested Russia's assistance in its investigation of an ex-lawmaker's shooting death in Kiev last week, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"No one approached us," the international legal cooperation office's head of international cooperation department for major cases Denis Grunis said when asked whether Kiev asked for Moscow's aid in the investigation.

Denis Voronenkov was killed on Thursday near Premier Palace Hotel in central Kiev.

Following the assassination, Kiev’s police launched a criminal case of "premeditated murder." Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko accused Moscow of the involvement in the murder referring to it as "an act of state terrorism by Russia." The attacker identified as Ukrainian citizen Pavlo Parshov, who previously served in Ukraine's national guard and participated in military operations in Donbas region, was labeled by Kiev as "agent of the Russian special services."

The speaker of the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament, Valentina Matvienko stated on Thursday that the accusations were nonsense and argued that investigation should involve the Russian side and maybe international investigative bodies in order to be "objective", stressing that Russian law enforcement agencies were ready to cooperate.

Currently, the investigation is working on two leads in the murder. One of them is connected to Yanukovych’s treason case, since Voronenkov was going to give testimony on this issue. The other could be connected to smuggling in Russia, since the ex-lawmaker was previously working in the Russian agency for fighting drugs and smuggling.

On Monday, Ukrainian media reported that the attacker allegedly had an accomplice, Yaroslav Levenets, who served with Parshov in Donbas and was a member of far-right party Right Sector (outlawed in Russia).