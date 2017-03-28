Register
12:21 GMT +328 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Protestors cast their shadows over an European flag during a pro-EU demonstration as European Union leaders meet in downtown Rome, Italy, March 25, 2017

    The EU 'Could See Even More Political Tensions in Coming Years'

    © REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20840

    EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has warned US Vice President Mike Pence that another war in could erupt in the Western Balkans if the EU collapses. He also urged President Donald Trump against encouraging countries to copy Brexit. Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with Athens-based political analyst Dimitris Rapidis.

    Dimitris Rapidis said that the EU’s extensive involvement in the political and economic life of the former Yugoslav states since the end of the Balkan wars of the 1990s has secured “democracy and a stable political system” there.

    Italy's Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni talks to reporters after receiving a mandate to try to form the country's new government, at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy December 11, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Remo Casilli
    Tusk Expects New Italian Gov’t to Help Resolve EU Problems
    “Greece, Turkey and Italy want to maintain stability in the region they are closely involved with; that’s why even though the nationalist sentiment is always present in the Balkans, the risk of such conflicts flaring up again is much less now,” Rapidis noted.

    He added that President Donald Trump’s support for Brexit could be a stumbling block in the EU’s relations with the United States. He also mentioned the problems Brexit was already creating for London now that Scotland and Ireland want to stay in the European Union.

    “I think that the biggest problem in the European Union is the German leadership, and the big divisions that exist between the economically strong north European countries and the weak periphery are creating serious tensions between them.”

    He also spoke about the Europeans’ growing disillusionment with the way the EU works and the increasing demands by left-wing, Green and federalist forces for a more equal European Union with more investments and more jobs.

    When asked if the joint declaration issued by the EU leaders during their recent summit in Rome outlining the bloc’s course following Brexit could bring about any drastic changes for the EU, Dimitris Rapidis said that it was just a declaration of intentions, rather than something that could be transformed into concrete policies.

    A picture taken on July 11, 2015 in Athens shows euro coins and banknotes with the map of Europe
    © AFP 2017/ ARIS MESSINIS
    Colossus With Clay Feet: How the Rome Declaration Exposed Cracks in the EU
    “The proposed measures do not increase social and regional cohesion, which is why we have a group of countries that are doing pretty well macro-economically, and economically weak countries like Greece and Portugal, which are trying to balance their economies and achieve growth rates,” Rapidis continued.

    He added that the EU leaders fail to sense the pressure being exerted by European societies and they are responsible for the situation now existing in the European Union.

    “They still try to improve cohesion between the EU states by promoting the so-called ‘multi-speed’ model where we will have a core group of European countries that are developing faster, and countries, which are developing at a slower pace.”

    He added that this is not a viable solution for the European Union, or for how it can address the major problems now facing the 27-nation bloc.

    “The EU could see even more political tensions in the coming years than policies that could actually improve the political and economic standards of the EU countries.” Dimitri Raipidis concluded.

    On Saturday, the leaders of 27 EU member states signed a declaration on the challenges and priorities of the bloc post-Brexit at a summit, devoted to the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, which founded the European Economic Community, the EU’s predecessor.

    On March 11, European Council President Donald Tusk stressed the necessity to preserve mutual trust and unity in the context of the Brexit negotiations. UK Prime Minister Theresa May is set to trigger Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty to start the Brexit talks on March 29.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    EU 'Facing Existential Problems, Unable to Counterbalance Trump's Policy'
    Tusk Expects New Italian Gov’t to Help Resolve EU Problems
    Tags:
    "multi-speed" EU, Balkan wars, disillusionment, Brexit, problems, EU, Dimitris Rapidis, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok