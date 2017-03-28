At Least 35 Detained During Paris Protests After Police Shot Dead Chinese Man

© AFP 2017/ CHRISTOPHE SIMON French Military Eliminate Man After Attempt to Steal Firearm From Soldier in Paris' Orly Airport

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, a 57-year-old man of Chinese origin was killed in a standoff with French police. Chinese media claimed citing the victim's relatives that the officers broke into the individual's house without two warnings and opened fire, while the man was able to injure one policeman with scissors. The police officers reportedly came to the place of the incident after a row between the victim and his neighbor about noise.

According to La Voix du Nord newspaper, the murder caused a rally of about 150 people in front of a police office on Monday that had resulted in detentions after the event turned violent and three servicemen were injured.

The news outlet added that police authorities expressed readiness to hold talks with representatives of the Asian community to discuss the Sunday police actions.

The rally was not the first one against the brutality of French police. Since February, a wave of protests occurred across the European country after the man, named only by his first name, Theo, was beaten up by policemen after a routine check triggered an altercation. The victim was hospitalized and underwent a surgery. Reports of the incident sparked off two weeks of unrest in Paris that led to arrests of more than 240 people.