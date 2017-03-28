At Least 35 Detained During Paris Protests After Police Shot Dead Chinese Man

According to La Voix du Nord newspaper, the murder caused a rally of about 150 people in front of a police office on Monday that had resulted in detentions after the event turned violent and three servicemen were injured.
The news outlet added that police authorities expressed readiness to hold talks with representatives of the Asian community to discuss the Sunday police actions.
The rally was not the first one against the brutality of French police. Since February, a wave of protests occurred across the European country after the man, named only by his first name, Theo, was beaten up by policemen after a routine check triggered an altercation. The victim was hospitalized and underwent a surgery. Reports of the incident sparked off two weeks of unrest in Paris that led to arrests of more than 240 people.
All comments
Show new comments (0)