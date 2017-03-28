Merkel’s Conservatives Catch Up to Socialists in Opinion Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The INSA poll for the Bild newspaper carried out between March 24 and March 27 among 2,034 people showed that both parties now stand at 32 percent.
The SPD and the CDU/CSU have been ruling Germany in a "grand coalition" since last general election in 2013. The new vote is scheduled for September 24.
They have been running neck-and-neck in polls after former European Parliament chief Martin Schulz took over as the SPD’s leader in January. He is the only challenger of Merkel in the race for chancellorship.
