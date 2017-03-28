Merkel’s Conservatives Catch Up to Socialists in Opinion Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The INSA poll for the Bild newspaper carried out between March 24 and March 27 among 2,034 people showed that both parties now stand at 32 percent.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) came in third with 11 percent of votes.

The SPD and the CDU/CSU have been ruling Germany in a "grand coalition" since last general election in 2013. The new vote is scheduled for September 24.

They have been running neck-and-neck in polls after former European Parliament chief Martin Schulz took over as the SPD’s leader in January. He is the only challenger of Merkel in the race for chancellorship.