France Favors N. Ireland 'Specific Situation' Noted in Post-Brexit Priorities

BELFAST (Sputnik) — European Council President Donald Tusk has pledged to publish a list of priorities within 48 hours of UK Prime Minister Theresa May triggering Article 50 on starting Brexit negotiations with the bloc.

"It is France’s wish to have the specific situation of Ireland mentioned [as a priority]," Sapin stated.

© REUTERS/ Clodagh Kilcoyne Northern Ireland Facing Bleak Outlook as Political Deadlock Continues

Sapin further said it would be feasible for Irish exports to France that travel through the United Kingdom to avoid customs checks.

Northern Ireland’s Sinn Fein, Social Democratic and Labour Party and Alliance Party have called for the country to have a special status after Brexit to allow the continued free flow of people and goods across the border with Ireland.

May is expected to trigger Article 50 on Wednesday.