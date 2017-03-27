Register
00:13 GMT +328 March 2017
    Dec. 12, 2010 file photo shows the gold coin 'Big Maple Leaf' in the Bode Museum in Berlin

    Quite a Steal: Massive Gold Coin Snatched From German Museum

    © AP Photo/ Marcel Mettelsiefen
    A unique solid-gold commemorative coin weighing more than 200 pounds has been stolen from a museum in Berlin, where it was on loan from a private collector.

    The limited-edition coin, struck in 2007 from extremely pure gold, has a face value of one million Canadian dollars (about $750,000), but in weight alone the metal is valued at up to $4.5 million at current market prices.

    The FBI headquarters building in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2017/ YURI GRIPAS
    FBI Investigating North Korean Involvement in Digital Robbery of Bangladesh Bank

    German police, including art heist experts brought in for the investigation, have not commented on whether surveillance video exists, or on the possibility of an inside job. At 221 pounds, however, the theft of the rare coin from the Bode Museum in Berlin, Germany, is thought to be the work of at least two people.

    The disk, one of only a handful struck in 2007 by the Royal Canadian Mint, commemorates a line of Gold Maple Bullion coins. It is about 1.18 inches thick, and is almost 21 inches in circumference, with a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on one side, and the Canadian Maple leaf logo on the other.

      Korz53
      $1 billion coin!? India is buying $1 billion of Anti tank weapons from Israeli , maybe that coin is the payment?
    • Reply
      Alan Reid
      Couldn't happen to a better coin, I hope it gets used to do some good.
    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      It will probably show up in some elementary school's "Show and Tell". I know I would be impressed if it did!
