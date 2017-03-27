EU-Turkey Migrant Deal Keeps Working Despite Criticism - EU Commissioner

"Despite recent harsh statements in the press, the EU-Turkey statement continues to work. European Union is and remains committed to the full implementation of all its elements," Avramopoulos said at a press conference.
Avramopoulos noted that both sides were interested in strengthening bilateral relations and maintaining the migration treaty.
"The partnership between the European Union and Turkey is long-standing and goes beyond migration. It is to the interest and benefit of both to maintain and strengthen it," Avramopoulos said.
The relations between the Turkey and a number of the European countries, particularly, Germany, worsened recently after German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel was arrested in Istanbul in February over alleged links to a terrorist organization and terrorist propaganda, while several Ankara's pre-referendum rallies, aimed at gaining support from Turkish expats for a constitutional change increasing the president's powers, were canceled in Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland. In response to the rally bans, Erdogan compared German and later Dutch authorities to Nazis.
All comments
Show new comments (0)