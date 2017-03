© REUTERS/ Charles Platiau Le Pen Denies Receiving Money From Moscow to Finance Presidential Campaign

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Le Pen is projected to gain 39.5 percent of the votes in case she stands against Macron, which is a 1-percent increase, compared to a previous survey, published on Friday.

In case Le Pen's rival in the run-off is Fillon, she is still expected to lose with 45 percent against Fillon's 55 percent. The voting intention figures for the far-right candidate against Fillon rose by 1.5 percent, compared to Friday.

The first round of the French presidential election is slated for April 23, while the run-off is expected to take place on May 7.