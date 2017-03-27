Register
    Mischael Modrikamen (C)

    EU Should Send Out Foreign Criminals to Homelands as Anti-Terror Measure - Party

    © AFP 2017/ DIRK WAEM / BELGA
    Europe
    European countries should send out all foreign criminals to countries of their origin in order to prevent terrorism, the president of the Belgian People’s Party, Mischael Modrikamen, told Sputnik on Monday.

    A supporter of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) wears a rossette and badges at the UKIP Autumn Conference in Bournemouth, on the southern coast of England, on September 16, 2016.
    © AFP 2017/ Daniel Leal-Olivas
    UK Should Be Able to Refuse 'Beggars, Criminals' From EU After Brexit - UKIP Lawmaker
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) On Sunday, French far-right presidential candidate and National Front leader Marine Le Pen, promised to restore border controls in France and expel all foreign nationals posing a threat to French national security if elected to fight terror threat in the country. Le Pen also stated that she would fight against Islamic fundamentalism by closing Salafist mosques.

    "All foreign criminals from outside Europe must be repatriated to their own country to spend their term in prison there, and not in European prisons. Those who are committing less important criminal acts, must be immediately expelled with their families," Modrikamen said, giving his opinion on what measures should be taken to prevent terrorism in the European countries.

    Modrikamen echoed Le Pen's comment on the necessity of closing Salafist mosques.

    "All imams suspected of promoting hatred must be expelled and their mosques closed. Salafism supported mosques must be closed. These are only a few measures of many that must be taken to make Europe a safer place," the Belgian politician said.

    Western Europe faced several deadly attacks over past years. In the most recent attack, on Wednesday, Khalid Masood, a 52 year-old Kent-born Islam convert, drove his car into pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge in London. The attacker, allegedly inspired by international terrorism, then attempted to enter the UK Parliament building armed with a knife. The attack resulted in the death of five people, including the attacker, and at least 50 people injured. The Daesh terrorist group, which is banned in Russia, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

    On March 18, French national Ziyed Ben Belgacem attacked police in the northern Paris suburb of Garges-les-Gonesse and later arrived at the Paris Orly Airport where he tried to grab a female soldier's weapon, saying he was ready to die for Allah.

    According to the head of EU police agency Europol, Rob Wainwright, about 5,000 EU citizens fled to Syria and Iraq to join the Daesh terrorist group as a result of radicalization.

