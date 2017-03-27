UK Should Be Able to Refuse 'Beggars, Criminals' From EU After Brexit - UKIP

© AFP 2017/ NIKLAS HALLE'N British Anti-EU Party UKIP in Tatters as Its Only Member of Parliament Resigns

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The United Kingdom should have the right to not keep EU citizens who "do not work" and are "beggars or criminals," in the country after it officially exits the European Union, European Parliament member from the UK Independence Party (UKIP) Gerard Batten said Monday.

"We must also have the right not to keep people who for example do not work, never pay taxes or are beggars or criminals. I think it is an idiotic immigration policy that says we will take anybody irrespective of what value they may or may not produce to our country," Batten said, as quoted by The Guardian.

Batten suggested that London should not guarantee EU citizens' rights without reciprocal action from the European Union.

"What the British government should do is write to every one of the other 27 EU member states and say we will guarantee your citizens’ rights if you guarantee our citizens’ rights," he said.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to trigger Article 50 on March 29, which will begin a two-year negotiation process on the terms of the future relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

