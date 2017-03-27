Ankara Calls Use of Banner Urging for Erdogan's Murder in Bern 'Unacceptable'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The use of a banner calling for the murder of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a demonstration in Switzerland's capital city of Bern was "unacceptable," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Monday.

On Saturday, supporters of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) took part in the rally in front of the federal parliament building in Bern. Turkish media reported that the banner, which read "Kill Erdogan" and pictured the Turkish president with a gun pointed at his head, could be seen during the event.

"It is unacceptable that a socialist party in Switzerland held a rally with PKK members or a terrorist organization and they use [this type of] slogans," Cavusoglu told the Anadolu news agency, adding that Turkey would follow the Swiss investigation into the rally.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Saturday, in which it expressed concern over the banner and condemned the demonstration in Bern, calling it a "an explicit incitement to violence and terrorism." Ankara also asked Switzerland to take the necessary judicial measures in regards to this "criminal act," and summoned the Swiss Charge d'Affaires to the ministry.

A similar demonstration took place in the German city of Frankfurt on March 19, with around 9,000 people marching with PKK posters and flags. The rally was strongly condemned by the Turkish authorities.

The incident comes amid a diplomatic row between Turkey and several EU member states, including the Netherlands and Germany, following their refusal to allow Turkish ministers to hold campaign meetings with Turkish expats ahead of the Turkish constitutional amendments referendum set for April 16 and aimed at expanding presidential powers.

The PKK is listed as the terrorist organization in Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.