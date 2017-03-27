Off the Table: Warsaw Considers Issue of Tusk's EU Council Presidency Closed

WARSAW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said that Warsaw could challenge Tusk's reelection due to a loophole in the procedure of the vote and the government would discuss the need to contest the reelection.

"From a formal legal point of view, we consider the issue of reelection of President Tusk to be closed and propose not to raise it anymore in a political sense," Szczerski told reporters.

On March 9, Tusk was reelected as the chief of the EU body during the EU summit in Brussels, however, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo was the only person, who opposed the reelection. The prime minister explained Warsaw's opposition to Tusk's candidacy by his interference into the country's internal affairs using his authority as the president of the European Council "in heated national disputes."

Polish officials from the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party have criticized the decision of Tusk, who is also a former country's prime minister from the largest Polish political party at the moment, to run for the second term and rejected to support him. Polish authorities had also proposed Jacek Saryusz-Wolski as its candidate for the EU post.