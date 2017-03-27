Register
    Candidates for the 2017 presidential election (LtoR) Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans and candidate of the French centre-right, Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, Jean-Luc Melenchon of the French far left Parti de Gauche, Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Benoit Hamon of the French Socialist party (PS) pose before a debate organised by French private TV channel TF1 in Aubervilliers, outside Paris, France, March 20, 2017.

    Allegations of Wiretap on French Presidential Candidates 'Speculations'

    © REUTERS/ Patrick Kovarik/Pool
    Europe
    French Minister of Justice Jean-Jacques Urvoas stated that all statements saying that the candidate from The Republicans or the one from National Front have been listened to by the judiciary constitute pure speculation.

    French presidential election candidates (LtoR) Francois Fillon, Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Luc Melenchon, Marine Le Pen and Benoit Hamon, pose before a debate organised by French private TV channel TF1 in Aubervilliers, outside Paris, France
    © REUTERS/ Patrick Kovarik/Pool
    Macron's Chances to Defeat Le Pen in French Presidential Run-Off Down by 2% - Poll
    PARIS (Sputnik) — The allegations that the French presidential candidate from The Republicans (LR) party, Francois Fillon, or another hopeful, National Front (FN) leader Marine Le Pen, have been under surveillance of the judiciary is a speculation at best, Minister of Justice Jean-Jacques Urvoas said Monday.

    "Under these circumstances, all statements saying that the candidate from The Republicans or the one from National Front have been listened to by the judiciary constitute pure speculation, at best, and a desire to manipulate reality, at worst," Urvoas said in a statement posted on the French Justice Ministry's website.

    Urvoas also said in his statement that a decision about putting someone under surveillance can only be taken by independent magistrates in charge of a relevant investigation.

    "Since 2012, the government has not intervened in any form in the course of the judicial procedures," the statement said.

    Earlier in the day, Le Pen told Europe 1 broadcaster, when asked about possible wiretapping that she was "not naive" and that she had known for decades that "the authorities use this type of methods."

    Marine Le Pen, France's far-right National Front political party leader (File)
    © REUTERS/ Jacky Naegelen
    France's Le Pen Wants to Restore Border Control, Close Salafist Mosques to Curb Terrorism
    On Saturday, Fillon told reporters that he was likely to have been wiretapped. On Sunday, Fillon's campaign aide Eric Ciotti stating that there was a strong likelihood of Fillon having been under surveillance.

    Latest polls show Le Pen likely to make it into the second round of the presidential election with independent Emmanuel Macron as her rival there. Fillon lost some standing after a scandal broke out over his relatives' employment in the parliament and allegations that his wife may not have done the work she had been paid for.

    The first round of the presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off between the two top candidates is slated for May 7.

    Tags:
    surveillance, Jean-Jacques Urvoas, Francois Fillon, Marine Le Pen, France
