Feminists Cheer as Ugandan-Swede Is Elected Europe's First Black Party Leader

Victoria Kawesa called her skin color "symbolically important," as there has never been a black leader in Sweden before, either foreign born or otherwise.
NYVALDA PARTILEDARE: SCHYMAN OCH KAWESA > https://t.co/VoXXCBc6b3 #fikon17 pic.twitter.com/Fr3oYQSZ01— Feministerna (Fi) (@Feministerna) 26 mars 2017
In last week's magazine Feministiskt Perspektiv, Kawesa painted a scary image of Sweden as a dangerous and racist country, voicing her fears of the forthcoming appointment.
"I am a black woman in a racist and sexist society, and it is a vulnerable position that may imply attacks, hatred and harassment. I have two small children and I am afraid of it," Victoria Kawesa told Feministiskt Perspektiv.
"It feels great to be the first black leader of a party, not only in Sweden but Europe as well. It is a historic moment, not only for me but for anyone who can relate to being racialized, non-white, but also specifically black African," Kawesa told Swedish national broadcaster SVT. "Who could have known it when I came to Sweden as a 9-year-old refugee?" Kawesa asked rhetorically.
Victoria Kawesa was born in Uganda in 1975. She and her family moved to Sweden and settled in the Stockholm suburb of Tensta. In addition to her career as a feminist, Kawesa is also a gender researcher at Linköping University and lecturer in Gender Studies at Södertörn University.
En ära att bli föreslagen av valberedningen som partiledare för @Feministerna tillsammans med fantastiska @gudschy. #antirasistiskfeminism pic.twitter.com/xvY1TiLnSD— Victoria Kawesa (@vkawesa) 27 februari 2017
At present, FI, which was founded in 2005, is struggling to reach the four percent threshold necessary to enter parliament. According to Kawesa, FI, which is "neither left, nor right" is introducing a new dimension in politics in order to combat the rise of 'Nazism, fascism and nationalism'. In the 2014 national election, FI received its best-ever 3.1 percent of the vote, despite enjoying broad media support and the backing of well-known profiles such as ABBA's Benny Andersson.
FI has also been pushing for increased immigration, arguing that Sweden possesses all the necessary resources to offer it. Higher taxation is one of the options to provide for the newcomers. So far, FI's perhaps largest achievement is the adoption of gender-neutral terms used in municipal documents in the cities of Uppsala and Malmö. Recent opinion polls indicate a support of around 2 percent of the vote.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Sweden is lost for good.. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The same bunch that has been stirring it up in the USA. Personally, I am NOT voting for anyone that does not own a razor. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Jet fuel can't melt steel beams, Yep, just down the drain!
Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
marcanhalt
Robert Klimenkoin reply toJet fuel can't melt steel beams(Show commentHide comment)