N Ireland Dissident Republican Group Claims Attempted Bombing of Police Vehicle

© AP Photo/ Peter Morrison N. Ireland Police Recover 5 Pipe Bombs, Ammunition in West Belfast Home

–

BELFAST (Sputnik)Using a recognized code word, the group told The Irish News it had targeted a PSNI patrol vehicle on March 21 with a remotely-controlled explosive device.

PSNI said no officers were injured in the explosion but condemned the attack.

Police have arrested two men, aged 31 and 20, in connection with the bombing.

Last month, the New IRA claimed responsibility for a bomb planted on a police officer's car in the city of Derry, also called Londonderry. In January, the New IRA announced it was behind the attempted murder of a police officer who was shot at a petrol station in North Belfast.

The New IRA was established in 2012 as a merger of several republican paramilitary organizations. The group seeks a united Ireland and rejects Northern Ireland’s current political institutions.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!