Macron's Chances to Defeat Le Pen in French Presidential Run-Off Down by 2%

© AFP 2017/ Valery HACHE What's Behind France Toying With Lifting State of Emergency Amid Terror Attacks, Rising Violence

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the survey, Macron is projected to gain 61 percent of votes against Le Pen's 39 percent.

In case the far-right presidential hopeful, who remains leader in the first round of election, faces The Republicans' party nominee Francois Fillon in the run-off, she is set to lose with 42 percent of votes against his 58 percent.

The voting intention figures for Fillon against Le Pen increased by 1 percent, compared to Friday.

The first round of the French presidential election is slated for April 23, while the run-off is expected to take place on May 7.

The gap between voting intention figures for French National Front party leader Marine Le Pen and independent candidate Emmanuel Macron in the first round of presidential election has increased by 1 percent over the weekend, with the far-right politician projected to win with 26 percent of votes, an OpinionWay poll showed Monday.

According to the survey's results, Macron will receive the backing of 24 percent of the voters.

The Republicans' party nominee Francois Fillon is expected to gain support of 20 percent of voters, which is a one-percent increase, compared to the previous poll.

The positions of leader of left-wing political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France) Jean-Luc Melenchon decreased by 1 percent to 13 percent, the poll's figures showed.

Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon is projected to gain support of 11 percent of the voters.

The first round of the French presidential election is slated for April 23, while the run-off is expected to take place on May 7.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!