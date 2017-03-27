Register
10:33 GMT +327 March 2017
Live
    Search
    European Union leaders pose for a family photo during a meeting on the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, in Rome, Italy March 25, 2017

    The Verge of Collapse: EU Provides 'No Clear Answers' to Mistakes It Admits

    © REUTERS/ Tony Gentile
    Europe
    Get short URL
    346320

    Despite the signing of a declaration on post-Brexit priorities at a celebratory EU summit late-last week, most experts warn that the supranational organization faces its gravest challenge yet and that its most highly-touted accomplishments of the last several decades are in jeopardy.

    Map of Europe
    © Photo: Pixabay
    'Two-Speed Europe': The End of the European Dream?
    On Saturday, a new declaration honoring the 1957 Treaty of Rome, which led to the EU's foundation, was signed by 27 EU member states during a celebratory summit in the Italian capital.

    Despite optimistic remarks by European Commission President  Jean-Claude Juncker about the future of the EU, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, for her part, admitted in an interview with the Italian news network Rai that the EU "did not do everything well" in its migration and economic policy and that some relevant issues have yet to be resolved.

    She was echoed by European Council head Donald Tusk and European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, who called the EU an "ineffective and extremely bureaucratic" organization.

    "We are not tired of Europe, but we want it to work better," he said, referring to the EU.

    In an interview with the Russian online newspaper Vzglyad, Russian political analyst Alexei Martynov said that the EU could be successful when being supervised by the US, but the mistakes made by former US President Barack Obama created a lot of problems that immediately affected the well-being of Europe.

    As for the just-adopted Rome Declaration, "it contains no clear answers to the challenges or ways to resolve urgent problems," according to Martynov.

    "A number of global adventures by Barack Obama and his administration have finally led to the collapse of the US' European project. This process has been active for the last five years," he said, adding that Britain realized what had happened and decided to leave the EU.

    He also pointed to the EU's problems pertaining to national security and the Schengen area, which Martynov said is currently "under serious threat."

    "Most likely, Europeans will give it up under the pressure of migration problems and they will again build a lot of fences. The collapse of the Schengen Agreement will be the first step towards the collapse of the entire EU, because the EU philosophy is built around so-called openness. Any EU document or project always begins with the word 'open'," Martynov said.

    It is safe to assume, therefore, that "there will be no EU in the same political form," he concluded.

    Italian political analyst Raffaele Marchetti, for his part, told Sputnik Italy that "the lack of full integration related, for example, to the issue of the migration crisis, has become one of the EU's flops."

    According to him, "a unified system for managing migration flows and the distribution of migrants was not developed" within the EU.

    Marchetti also called for the creation of the so-called "two-speed Europe", which he said will help solve the problem of insufficient integration, "even if the division of countries into two speeds of development causes anger among those who will be ranked second speed countries."

    "The EU's eastward expansion was a strategic choice for Germany, Britain and the United States, which wanted to expand the EU-NATO sphere of influence against Russia. In fact, it was this extension that caused the problems. Thus, the concept of a 'two-speed Europe' in some sense is designed to resolve the problems caused by the expansion," he said.

    Map of Europe
    © AFP 2017/ PHILIPPE HUGUEN
    'Two-Speed' Europe: A Last-Ditch Effort to Save the EU Bloc
    The Treaty of Rome marked the start of the whole EU project as it is today. Signed on March 25, 1957 by Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and West Germany, it established the European Economic Community.

    It also proposed the creation of a common market, a customs union and common policies, known as the common market.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    EU Finance Chief Warns of Collapse of 'Fragile' Eurozone
    Splitting Scenarios: Europeans Plan for Fallout From Potential Collapse of EU
    EU in 'Violent Turmoil' That 'Might End Up With Union's Collapse' - German FM
    Four Major Problems Merkel Faces That Could Lead to EU Collapse
    Tags:
    mistakes, challenges, project, policy, collapse, threat, migration, Schengen agreement, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      topolcats
      Eu is completely (in due time)... Kaput!...And Mankind would be better for it!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Celebrated in the Streets: Politicians Immortalized by Striking Graffiti Images
    Celebrated in the Streets: Politicians Immortalized by Striking Graffiti Images
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok