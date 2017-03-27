Register
06:00 GMT +327 March 2017
Live
    Search
    The logo of mobile app WhatsApp is displayed on a tablet on January 2, 2014 in Paris

    UK Home Secretary Calls for Unfettered Access to Encrypted Messaging

    © AFP 2017/ LIONEL BONAVENTURE
    Europe
    Get short URL
    26430

    The Interior minister of the UK said on Sunday that the country’s intelligence should be given access to encrypted content in online messaging applications for more effective work on preventing terrorist attacks.

    Emergency services respond after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain
    © REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh
    New Eyewitness Footage Shows Immediate Aftermath of London Terror Attack (VIDEO)
    British media reported that Khalid Masood, the man behind the recent terror attack in London, sent an encrypted message via WhatsApp shortly before ploughing his car into pedestrians and stabbing a police officer to death.

    According to Interior Minister Amber Rudd, providing terrorists with a place to hide and depriving authorities of access to information that could be life-saving is "completely unacceptable."

    "We need to make sure that organizations like WhatsApp, and there are plenty of others like that, don't provide a secret place for terrorists to communicate with each other," Rudd told the BBC.

    According to Home Secretary, if the country's intelligence services and law enforcement can't be given access to encoded communications upon the government's request, tragedies like the Westminster Bridge attack are inevitable.

    "We have to have a situation where we can have our security services get into the terrorists' communications. That's absolutely the case," she argued.

    Armed police officers patrol outside Westminster underground station the morning after an attack in London, Britain, March 23, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Darren Staples
    UK Police Make One More Arrest After London Attack
    The secretary urged Facebook, Google and Telegram owners to engage with the government in an emergency situation.

    Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson also expressed concern with encrypted messaging apps in an interview with the Sunday Times, and called on technology companies to create a software that would detect and remove extremist material.

    It emerged on Sunday that Masood had been on the radar of the intelligence community for potential links to extremism since 2010, after he returned from teaching English in Saudi Arabia.    

    Related:

    Le Pen Wants to Restore Border Control, Close Salafist Mosques to Curb Terrorism
    Iran Imposes Sanctions Against 15 US Companies 'Supporting Terrorism'
    Shooting in French Lille Not Related to Terrorism, Leaves 3 People Injured
    Tags:
    app, terror attack, WhatsApp, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cage123au
      The problem is, governments around the world are NOT content to just surveil the bad guys.

      They will abuse the powers given them to look at anyones private life, and for me, they can get stuffed.
    • Reply
      vargus
      Sounds like the UK govt is offering the plebs a choice.

      Give us unfettered access

      or we'll give you false flag attacks.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Celebrated in the Streets: Politicians Immortalized by Striking Graffiti Images
    Celebrated in the Streets: Politicians Immortalized by Striking Graffiti Images
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok