"GERB gets 33.18 percent, BSP [Bulgarian Socialist Party] has 27.45 percent", the Committee stated.
The United Patriots (OP) coalition with 9.66 percent of votes and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) with 6.4 percent are also among the parties that managed to cross the 4-percent threshold.
Earlier in the day, shortly after the results of exit polls were released, BSP leader Kornelia Ninova admitted the defeat of her party and congratulated the rival GERB party on winning the elections, stressing that BSP will not participate in talks on forming a coalition, if invited.
