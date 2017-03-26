Register
20:54 GMT +326 March 2017
Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel walks past the party logo during a party convention of the Christian Democrats (CDU) in Karlsruhe, Germany, December 14, 2015.

    Merkel's Conservative Critics Conspire to Force Right-Wing Shift in CDU Party

    © AP Photo/ Michael Probst
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 16320

    A group of right-wing critics of Angela Merkel in the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) have joined forces in an effort to sway the party towards more conservative values.

    German Chancellor and chairwomen of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel addresses a news conference in Berlin, Germany, September 19, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Merkel Slips in Polls as Majority Calls for Ex-EU Chief Schulz to Form Gov't
    Members of Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), critical of her leadership, have formed a group which aims to steer the party in a more conservative direction ahead of federal elections this autumn.

    On Saturday, 70 representatives of local CDU branches around the country met in Schwetzingen, in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg in south-west Germany.

    They voted to form a group called the Liberal-Conservative Beginning (FKA), which opposes Merkel's policies.

    "We have received an incredible amount of encouragement from all levels of the party," Alexander Mitsch, who was elected the group's chairman, said.

    "We want the CDU to adapt its policies," and "provide a home for disappointed members," he explained.

    Mitsch said that one of the group' main criticisms of Merkel is that her open-door migrant policy doesn’t reflect their more conservative views on the issue. 

    "We call for the introduction of a limit on the intake of refugees," a proposal that Merkel has so far rejected.

    EU flag
    © Photo: Pixabay
    'Be Braver and Save Europe': Germany's AfD Party Rallies Voters After Dutch Eurosceptic Defeat
    As the FKA held their inaugural meeting on Saturday, the German magazine Der Spiegel reported that the CDU leadership is planning to tighten its migration policy ahead of federal elections in autumn.

    "We want to do everything to ensure that the number of refugees remains permanently low," a paper prepared by the CDU's Federal Committee for Internal Affairs said, Der Spiegel reported.

    The proposed measures include a plan to stop family reunions after March 2018 for asylum seekers who don't qualify for refuge under the Geneva Conventions or German asylum law, but have been given "subsidiary protection" because of the threat of death or torture in their homeland.

    Subsidiary protection is usually granted for one year and may be prolonged at the discretion of the authorities.

    The paper also criticizes the lax deportation practices of some German states, and proposes to sanction states if they don't accept refugee quotas. The CDU also proposes setting up "regional reception centers" for refugees in North African countries.

    The traditionally center-right CDU party, which governs Germany in coalition with its sister party the CSU and the Social Democratic Party (SPD), is facing competition from the right wing Alternative for Germany (AfD).

    The anti-immigrant AfD has enjoyed significant success in several state elections over the past year. In September, the party received 20.8 percent of the vote in Merkel's own state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and 14.2 percent in Berlin, where the CDU received 19 percent and 17.6 percent respectively.

    Tags:
    refugees, Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Celebrated in the Streets: Politicians Immortalized by Striking Graffiti Images
    Celebrated in the Streets: Politicians Immortalized by Striking Graffiti Images
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok