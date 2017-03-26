Moldovan President Calls for Obligatory Studying of Russian Language in Schools

© Sputnik/ Alexandr Vilf Growing Number of Moldovans Disappointed With EU Integration Amid Economic Hurdles - Dodon

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Moldovan schools should make Russian language courses compulsory again, the country's president, Igor Dodon, said Sunday.

"I believe that it is necessary to return to the compulsory study of the Russian language at schools. It was made an extracurricular activity, literally three years ago," Dodon told Rossiya 24 TV channel.

He added that over 90 percent of the Moldovan citizens speak Russian.

On December 23, 2016, Dodon assumed the office of the Moldovan president. During the election campaign he stressed the need to improve Chisinau's relations with Moscow, especially in the economic sphere, and even suggested holding a referendum on whether the country should withdraw from the 2014 political and trade agreement with the European Union and instead join the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

