MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A total of 30 people were injured in what is suspected to be a gas explosion in the Metropolitan Borough of Wirral, North West England, the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said on Sunday.

"Wirral incident update: 30 'walking wounded' patients (minor injuries) and 2 patients with serious injuries gone to hospital," NWAS wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, what is believed to be a massive gas explosion destroyed a building of a dancing studio in the town of Bebington in Wirral, United Kingdom. Dozens of ambulances and firefighters were reported arriving at the site, with the nearby houses being evacuated.