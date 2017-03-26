Each EU State Made Concessions to Agree on Rome Declaration

ROME (Sputnik) – Each of the leaders of the 27 states remaining in the European Union had to make concessions to reach compromise on the text of the Rome Declaration, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said Saturday.

On Saturday, the 27 leaders signed in Rome a declaration on the future of the Union after Brexit at the summit devoted to the 60th anniversary of Treaty of Rome, the founding treaty of the European Union.

"To agree on the declaration… we all had to give up something in the name of the common interest," Gentiloni said in address to the EU leaders.

Europe is united by common laws, open society, democracy and freedom, however, returning hope and trust to citizens is necessary to "breathe new life" into EU projects, Gentiloni added, also noting the necessity for Europe to enhance cooperation and place common values in the spotlight.

On March 11, European Council President Donald Tusk stressed the necessity to preserve mutual trust and unity in the context of the Brexit negotiations. UK Prime Minister Theresa May is set to trigger the Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty to start the Brexit talks on March 29.