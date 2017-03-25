Thousands of Pro-Europe Demonstrators Rally in Warsaw on EU's 60th Anniversary

© AFP 2017/ CHRISTOPHE SIMON Tear Gas vs. Molotov Cocktails: Scuffles Erupt at Rally Against Police Abuse in Paris

WARSAW (Sputnik)The participants of the event held under the slogan "I Love You, Europe," marched toward the Castle Square, where a concert was planned to be held.

According to organizers, the event drew a crowd of 10,000 people, while police said only 3,000 people took part in it.

The demonstrators held not only EU flags but also Polish opposition parties’ flags as a vast part of the participants were opposition supporters.

The head of the opposition Nowoczesna party, Ryszard Petru, slammed Polish ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party in his address to the demonstrators, urging to prevent it from pulling Poland out of the European Union.

The relations between Poland and the bloc deteriorated as Warsaw did not sign the final declaration of the March 10 EU summit in Brussels and opposed reelection of Donald Tusk, the country's former prime minister, as the head of the European Council. The move triggered speculations on the ruling party’s plans on exiting the European bloc. The Polish authorities refuted the rumors.

