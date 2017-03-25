Register
    Greek soldiers parade on March 25, 2017 in Athens, during a military parade marking Greece’s Independence Day

    Military Parade Held in Athens to Celebrate Greek Independence Day

    © AFP 2017/ Eleftherios Elis
    A military parade involving armored vehicles and aircraft was held on Saturday in Athens in celebration of the Greek Independence Day.

    ATHENS (Sputnik) Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Defense Minister Panagiotis Kammenos attended the parade.

    Tanks, armored vehicles, self-propelled artillery pieces, vehicles with Russian anti-tank missile complexes Kornet and Fagot, air defense equipment, engineering and fire departments participated in the parade. Soldiers of the ground, naval and special forces, as well as firefighters and police officers marched through the city. Military aircraft and helicopters, including Boeing CH-47 Chinook, and unmanned combat aerial vehicles Pegasus flew over the city.

    After the parade, Pavlopoulos said that Greece needed to be unified in order to protect the homeland and national interests.

    The Greek Independence Day is celebrated on March 25 to honor the national revolution that started in 1821 and led to Greece gaining independence from the Ottoman Empire.

