France Should Preserve Central Role in EU After Presidential Vote - Italian PM

BRUSSELS (Sputnik)France should retain its key role in the European Union following the upcoming presidential election, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said Saturday.

"We do not take any position regarding the political situation in neighboring countries, but we are fully convinced that France's role in the European Union is central and must continue to be such. I am sure that this is possible, and this, from our point of view, is necessary," Gentiloni said speaking at the 60th Anniversary of the Treaty of Rome celebrations.

The celebrations are taking place in Rome. The leaders have adopted a declaration setting out a joint vision for the future of the European Union.

The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off between the top two contenders will take place on May 7.

