17:37 GMT +325 March 2017
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures during a meeting of the lower house of parliament Bundestag on 2017 budget in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2016.

    Merkel Calls on EU Members to Move in Same Direction, Different Speeds

    © REUTERS/ Stefanie Loos
    EU member states should further move in the same direction but probably at different speeds, when implementing reforms, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on the sidelines of EU summit in Rome on Saturday.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel awaits the arrival of the new European Parliament President Antonio Tajani at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 24, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke
    Merkel Confirms EU Leaders to Discuss Brexit at Extraordinary Summit
    ROME (Sputnik) Earlier in the day, leaders of 27 EU member states signed the Rome Declaration on the challenges and priorities of the post-Brexit European Union. The declaration is the main outcome of the Rome Summit, dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, which laid the foundations of the European Union back in 1957.

    "We agreed that it is necessary to provide more people with jobs, especially the young. We have to do it together, probably, at different speeds. But it is necessary to move together in the same direction," Merkel said.

    The different speed refers to the concept of multi-speed Europe suggested by the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Spain on EU summit in Versailles on March 6. It supposes that different states integrate at different levels depending on the political situation in each country.

    Leaders of 27 EU States Sign Rome Declaration on Bloc's Course After Brexit
    EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Says 'No Deal' Not an Option
    'I'll Be Sad': EU Commission Head Juncker Views Brexit as 'Failure and Tragedy'
    declaration, European Union, Angela Merkel
      jas
      Merkel has nothing but misery to offer the EU. I can't believe she still speaks, no shame at all. She has psychopathic tendencies.
      Hagbard Celine
      No Problem, all thats needed is an about face from M.
