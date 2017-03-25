Merkel Calls on EU Members to Move in Same Direction, Different Speeds

"We agreed that it is necessary to provide more people with jobs, especially the young. We have to do it together, probably, at different speeds. But it is necessary to move together in the same direction," Merkel said.
The different speed refers to the concept of multi-speed Europe suggested by the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Spain on EU summit in Versailles on March 6. It supposes that different states integrate at different levels depending on the political situation in each country.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Merkel has nothing but misery to offer the EU. I can't believe she still speaks, no shame at all. She has psychopathic tendencies. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete No Problem, all thats needed is an about face from M.
jas
Hagbard Celine