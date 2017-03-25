Merkel Calls on EU Members to Move in Same Direction, Different Speeds

© REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke Merkel Confirms EU Leaders to Discuss Brexit at Extraordinary Summit

ROME (Sputnik)Earlier in the day, leaders of 27 EU member states signed the Rome Declaration on the challenges and priorities of the post-Brexit European Union. The declaration is the main outcome of the Rome Summit, dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, which laid the foundations of the European Union back in 1957.

"We agreed that it is necessary to provide more people with jobs, especially the young. We have to do it together, probably, at different speeds. But it is necessary to move together in the same direction," Merkel said.

The different speed refers to the concept of multi-speed Europe suggested by the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Spain on EU summit in Versailles on March 6. It supposes that different states integrate at different levels depending on the political situation in each country.

