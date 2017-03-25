Juncker Says EU Will Never Become United States of Europe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that the European Union would never turn into the United States of Europe, in an interview published Saturday.
"I was never … a supporter of the concept of the United States of Europe. We will never witness that the European Union becomes a state," Juncker told German heute news outlet in an interview on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the European Union.
Earlier in the day, leaders of 27 EU member states signed the Rome Declaration on the challenges and priorities of the post-Brexit European Union. The declaration is the main outcome of the Rome Summit, dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, which laid the foundations of the European Union back in 1957.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Juncker appears to be morally and intellectually bankrupt. Morally bankrupt because he seems abnormally disaffected by the suffering of others. Intellectually bankrupt because neither he nor his peers seem to have any ideas other than increasing their own power and control in creating some global, progressive, authoritarian government. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Mr. Juncker, cultural diversity, how do you mean that? Islam in Europe or the rich traditional cultures. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete jokes on you Junko, it already is and has been for about 50 years now. Washington controls Brussels and Berlin and it's only gotten more extreme in the past 20 years. You are the 51st state and you don't even realize it Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Good. That would be so bogus and turn out to be a monstrous catastrophe. Yet I wonder why a hide-bound old ideologue like Juncker would say this? What's he plotting now? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Mr Junkett, what have you been drinking???
