Juncker Says EU Will Never Become United States of Europe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that the European Union would never turn into the United States of Europe, in an interview published Saturday.

"I was never … a supporter of the concept of the United States of Europe. We will never witness that the European Union becomes a state," Juncker told German heute news outlet in an interview on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the European Union.

© AFP 2017/ PHILIPPE HUGUEN Over Half of People in 25 States Worldwide Think EU Project Makes Europe Stronger

Juncker also said that he had no doubt the European Union would celebrate its 100-year anniversary once and expressed hope the bloc would preserve its cultural diversity.

Earlier in the day, leaders of 27 EU member states signed the Rome Declaration on the challenges and priorities of the post-Brexit European Union. The declaration is the main outcome of the Rome Summit, dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, which laid the foundations of the European Union back in 1957.