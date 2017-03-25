Leaders of 27 EU States Sign Rome Declaration on Bloc's Course After Brexit

The leaders of the 27 EU member states claimed to seek even greater unity and solidarity as the European Union is facing unprecedented challenges, in the Rome Declaration signed on Saturday.
"The European Union is facing unprecedented challenges, both global and domestic: regional conflicts, terrorism, growing migratory pressures, protectionism and social and economic inequalities… We will make the European Union stronger and more resilient, through even greater unity and solidarity amongst us and the respect of common rules," the declaration read.
The European Union plans to strengthen its positions on the international arena, creating new ties and promoting stability in the neighboring regions "to the east and south," EU leaders said in the Rome Declaration signed on Saturday.
"We commit to the Rome Agenda, and pledge to work towards… a Union further developing existing partnerships, building new ones and promoting stability and prosperity in its immediate neighbourhood to the east and south, but also in the Middle East and across Africa and globally," the declaration read.
The declaration is the main outcome of the Rome Summit, dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, which laid the foundations of the European Union back in 1957.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete As long as they ready to pump money to each state , it will go all fine.
cast235
Otherwise, expect RIOTS soon. As austerity will be too tight.
They also need bailouts. MASSIVELY, 20 bailouts will happen soon.
E.U have only one way to go. DOWN!!
The reason is simple. TOO expensive an infrastructure.
They already starting a COUP in Belarus , a take over in Ukraine. By killing all Ukrainians of E and dissipate the rest. Russia as always playing the DISTRACTED on endless talks, that lead no where. And deals that never will have a closure.
I also know that FRANCE went to distract, because of Russia's foundations AWAY from E.U.
To split China Russia. BUT I doubt this will happen.
Turkey which is a VIPERS NEST, is set to create turmoil in Crimea. For some exchanges.
TRUMP.l He allowing staff , generals to do their will. So they go get all the energy they can control. Russia should prepare for a war IF it wants Syria in one piece. They KNOW Russia won't do NOTHING. TALK on no end.
S China Sea, they know China cannot fight and is too scared of start a war with U.S. Reason they fly inside China at will. But up to When.
U.S should remember where the biggest economy is raising FAST. Even JAPAN should know best.
China could hire enough to get what it needs. And it will. Plus IF it allies with Russia. Who is IDIOT enough? NATO? Really?
Japan is trying to do befor elections in case PUTIN leaves Kremlin by choice.
Once Japan manages most of Kuril's then JAPAN can call art 5 of mutual protection with U.S..
Go talk in congress or to TRUMP. Both will amicable , explain that the Generals hold the power for that. ENJOY!!
IF Putin want to keep the Kuril's and avoid a conflict, is BEST not to let Japan IN. It could invest some. And get visas for family to visit ancestors in graves. Maybe a couple things, like flights for tours at 50/50. With 50% controlled by Russian airlines. But no MANAGEMENT of NOTHING. And Russia best do big bases, for ships, a big one for subs, Coast guard, some nat guard, civ def. And whatever Russia thinks. Including tanks, T72, 3 and heli's.
Including heavy air defenses, for EACH island. See why U.S opposed the MISTRAL deal?