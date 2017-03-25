Leaders of 27 EU States Sign Rome Declaration on Bloc's Course After Brexit

© AP Photo/ EMMANUEL DUNAND EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Says 'No Deal' Not an Option

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The declaration is the main outcome of the Rome Summit, dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, which laid the foundations of the European Union back in 1957. The leaders express their desire to respond to the challenges together and also set priorities for the future: security and safety, prosperity and economic growth, social policy and strong positions on the global scene.

The leaders of the 27 EU member states claimed to seek even greater unity and solidarity as the European Union is facing unprecedented challenges, in the Rome Declaration signed on Saturday.

"The European Union is facing unprecedented challenges, both global and domestic: regional conflicts, terrorism, growing migratory pressures, protectionism and social and economic inequalities… We will make the European Union stronger and more resilient, through even greater unity and solidarity amongst us and the respect of common rules," the declaration read.

The European Union plans to strengthen its positions on the international arena, creating new ties and promoting stability in the neighboring regions "to the east and south," EU leaders said in the Rome Declaration signed on Saturday.

"We commit to the Rome Agenda, and pledge to work towards… a Union further developing existing partnerships, building new ones and promoting stability and prosperity in its immediate neighbourhood to the east and south, but also in the Middle East and across Africa and globally," the declaration read.

