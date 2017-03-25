Two More People Detained in Connection With London Attack Released, Police Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Two more people arrested following the deadly Wednesday terror act in London have been released, one of them on bail, the Metropolitan Police announced in a statement.

"Two people arrested as part of the investigation into the terrorist attack in Westminster have now been released from police custody. [J] a 35-year-old-man has been released with no further police action; [K] a 32-year-old woman has been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in late March. Both were arrested in Manchester," the Friday statement says.

According to the release, two other men remain in custody.

Earlier on Friday, police announced that six people detained after the Wednesday terror act in London had been released.

On Wednesday, an attacker, later identified by police as Khalid Masood, 52, hit several people while driving on Westminster Bridge. He then tried to enter the Houses of Parliament, armed with a knife. After stabbing a police officer, who was later confirmed dead at the scene, the attacker was shot.

Several people were arrested by London police on Thursday in connection with the attack.

The identified perpetrator, Khalid Masood, was born in Kent and lived in West Midlands, according to Metropolitan Police. He had several previous convictions for assaults and possession of offensive weapons.