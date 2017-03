© Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn No Proof of Russia Interfering in Bulgaria's Internal Affairs

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Now that the pre-election campaigns are over, any political agitation is prohibited for one day, however, posters and banners displayed outside election commission buildings will remain in place.

Bulgaria will hold snap parliamentary elections on Sunday following the resignation of Prime Minister and leader of Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) Party Boyko Borissov in November 2016 over the defeat of the party's candidate in the presidential election.

According to Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission, 13 parties will take part in the Sunday elections, with a total of 4,732 candidates registered.