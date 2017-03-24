London Attacker Visited Saudi Arabia on Multiple Occasions, Last Time in 2015

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The perpetrator of the terrorist attack in London’s Westminster, Khalid Masood, visited Saudi Arabia on multiple occasions in 2005-2009 and in 2015, but did not attract the attention of the security services in the country, the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in the United Kingdom said on Friday.

"The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia wishes to clarify that Khalid Masood was in Saudi Arabia from November 2005 to November 2006 and April 2008 to April 2009, when he worked as an English teacher having first obtained a work visa. In 2015, he obtained an Umra visa through an approved travel agent and was in the Kingdom from the 3rd-8th March. During his time in Saudi Arabia, Khalid Masood did not appear on the security services’ radar and does not have a criminal record in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the embassy statement reads.