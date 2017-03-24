Prosecution Launches Probe Into Catalan Gov’t Preparations to Hold Referendum

MADRID (Sputnik) — The Supreme Prosecutor's Office of Catalonia, a Spanish autonomous community, launched investigation on Friday into the actions of the local authorities non-compliant with the ruling of the Spanish Constitutional Court to halt the preparations for a referendum on Catalonia's independence from Spain.

The Catalan Parliament adopted in October 2016 a resolution stipulating a referendum on the autonomous community's independence from Spain to be held by the end of 2017. Spanish government challenged the move in the Constitutional Court, which automatically suspended the resolution. In response, the region's President Carles Puigdemont said Catalonia would continue preparations for the referendum despite the court's decision.

The prosecution decided to launch investigation into the actions that may lead to "breach of the Constitutional court rulings."

Catalonia, one of Spain’s 17 autonomous communities, has long sought independence from Spain. The territory’s efforts toward leaving the country have been deemed illegal by both the central Spanish government and the the Constitutional Court. Despite the central government’s ban, Catalonia conducted an informal independence referendum in November 2014, during with 80 percent voted in favor of independence from Spain.