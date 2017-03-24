Register
18:52 GMT +324 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Rome

    Greece, Poland Threaten Rome Declaration as EU Divided on 60th Anniversary

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11440

    Both Greece and Poland have raised doubts over the proposed Rome Declaration, due to be agreed on the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, March 25, paving the way for the future of the EU without Britain.

    European Parliament (EP) leaders will, March 25, take part in the 60th Anniversary of the Treaty of Rome celebration in Rome, where its President Antonio Tajani will deliver a speech and sign the Rome Declaration on behalf of the EP.

    The declaration is based on a white paper on the future of the EU, prepared by the European Commission and its president Jean-Claude Juncker, which sets out five scenarios for the EU, including the possibility of a 'multi-speed' EU, where some members converge on policy issues faster than others.

    ​However, Greece has hit out at what it calls the "unjustified delay" in signing off the latest phase of the Greek bailout program and Poland is threatening not to sign the declaration unless it contains recommendations to hand back more powers to national parliaments.

    Visitors are silhouetted against the logo of the International Monetary Fund at the main venue for the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo in this October 10, 2012 file photo.
    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Greece Urges IMF to Return 'to Reality' on Bailout Ahead of Eurogroup Meeting

    "Greece has been in programs of economic adjustment for the last 7 years, in the name of which a situation of exception from our common European acquis, has been implicitly imposed. Most notably this relates to the exception from the European acquis on social rights and specifically the exception from "best practices" on labour relations and collective bargaining," Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in a letter to EU leaders, sent ahead of the Rome summit.

    Greece's creditors have demanded that Athens reforms its labor market — particularly on collective bargaining, which its creditors want abolished, to free-up the labor market. The EU leaders are due to sign off the new European acquis on social rights, designed to harmonize labor markets and social mobility, but there is some doubt as to whether Greece has met the criteria, under current conditions.

    "The Greek government, for the last two years, is trying to return Greece to the standards of the European social model and to overturn the status of exception in the case of labour relations. We fully respect the commitments we undertook for the necessary budgetary adjustment and the restructuring of the economy and the labour market which we have followed strictly," Tsipras said in a letter to EU leaders.

    "Nevertheless, we cannot understand demands that go beyond these commitments, like the prolongation of the exception of Greece from the European social acquis. This demand, after all, leads to an unjustified delay of the conclusion of the second review of the Greek economic program, denying from the Greek economy its great potential for recovery, at a crucial moment," he said.

    ​Meanwhile, Poland has threatened not to sign the upcoming Rome Declaration unless it agrees to give back more powers to member parliaments in the latest standoff between Warsaw and Brussels, which has threatened to take away Poland's voting rights over its constitutional court crisis. 

    Related:

    Over Half of People in 25 States Think EU Project Makes Europe Stronger
    'I'll Be Sad': EU Commission Head Juncker Views Brexit as 'Failure and Tragedy'
    Damage Control: Turkey, EU 'Need to Sort Out Their Differences'
    Dutch Election Result: the Start of a Push-Back Against the Right Across the EU?
    Tags:
    EU, Treaty of Rome, EU citizens, EU bureaucracy, Brexit, EU membership, European Commission, European Parliament, European Council, European Union, Antonio Tajani, Alexis Tsipras, Italy, Europe, Poland, Rome, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok