MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Attorney General’s Office spokesman Andre Marty told the Swiss broadcaster SRF on Friday the case was opened on March 16 after the national parliament gave its permission to start the investigation.

The broadcaster said concerns that Turkish spy agencies were active in Switzerland, which has a large ethnic Turkish community, were raised after Turkey’s failed military coup last July.

Swiss foreign policy chief Didier Burkhalter told SRF after meeting his Turkish counterpart on Thursday he had warned Mevlut Cavusoglu foreign spying on Swiss soil was banned and entailed consequences.