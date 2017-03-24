Scotland, Bavaria Sign Economic Declaration to Boost Ties Ahead of Brexit

© REUTERS/ Neil Hall UK Brexit Minister Weighs Conflicting Calls From Scotland, Northern Ireland

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Heads of devolved governments in Scotland and Bavaria signed an economic declaration on Friday to enhance cooperation ahead of UK’s exit from the European Union, the Scottish first minister said.

"I am delighted to be strengthening our partnership with Bavaria by signing this joint declaration… The implications of Brexit mean it is more important than ever that we maintain productive relationships with our European partners," Nicola Sturgeon said in a statement.

The two regions have a history of business and research cooperation and share multiple twin cities, such as Edinburgh and Munich. Scotland also plans to open an innovation and investment hub in Berlin to promote collaboration with Germany.

Scotland has been anxious to strengthen its ties with the European Union after it was outvoted by England and Wales in last June’s UK referendum on EU membership. In the wake of the vote, Sturgeon pledged to secure the nation’s place within the bloc and has been seeking independence from London.

