"The survey – conducted after the strike in Westminster – finds that nine in ten (Brits 90%) now say they believe further terror attacks against Britain are likely. This is up from 84% last summer and 78% in the September 2014," the YouGov’s press release accompanying the poll said.
Only 5 percent of respondents said that further attacks were unlikely.
According to the poll, 73 percent of Brits think that terror threat in the United Kingdom was growing worse, which is 1 percent less than in July 2016.
At the same time, 67 percent of respondents said that the government was effectively dealing with the threat of extremism and terrorism.
A total of 1,690 adults took part in the poll carried out on March 22-23.
The poll comes after on Wednesday a man drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London and then attempted to enter the parliament, stabbing a police officer to death in the process. Five people, including the attacker, died as a result of the terrorist act, while at least 40 people were injured.
