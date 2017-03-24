© AP Photo/ Alastair Grant UK Police Say Suspect 7 People Arrested After London Attack of Terror Acts Preparation

MOSCOW (Sputnik)A total of 90 percent of UK citizens think that further terror attacks are likely to happen in the country after the attack in London, which is 6 percent more than in summer 2016, a YouGov poll issued on Friday revealed.

"The survey – conducted after the strike in Westminster – finds that nine in ten (Brits 90%) now say they believe further terror attacks against Britain are likely. This is up from 84% last summer and 78% in the September 2014," the YouGov’s press release accompanying the poll said.

Only 5 percent of respondents said that further attacks were unlikely.

According to the poll, 73 percent of Brits think that terror threat in the United Kingdom was growing worse, which is 1 percent less than in July 2016.

At the same time, 67 percent of respondents said that the government was effectively dealing with the threat of extremism and terrorism.

A total of 1,690 adults took part in the poll carried out on March 22-23.

The poll comes after on Wednesday a man drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London and then attempted to enter the parliament, stabbing a police officer to death in the process. Five people, including the attacker, died as a result of the terrorist act, while at least 40 people were injured.

