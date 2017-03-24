Macron to Defeat Le Pen in French Presidential Run-Off 63% to 37% - Poll

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Independent candidate Emmanuel Macron is projected to beat French National Front party leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of the presidential election, receiving 63 percent against her 37 percent, an OpinionWay poll showed Friday.

In case the far-right presidential hopeful, who managed to regain leadership in the first round of election, faces The Republicans' party nominee Francois Fillon in the run-off, she is set to lose with 43 percent of votes against his 57 percent.

The voting intention figures both for Macron and Fillon against Le Pen remained unchanged, compared to Thursday.

As regards the first round of election, chances of independent candidate Emmanuel Macron dropped by 1 percent, amounting now to 24 percent, while Le Pen's positions remained unchanged, compared to Thursday, standing at 25 percent.

The voting intention figures for The Republicans' candidate Francois Fillon remained unchanged, amounting to 19 percent.

Leader of left-wing political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France) Jean-Luc Melenchon strengthened his positions by 1 percent to 14 percent.

As regards Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon, his chances decreased by 1 percent, amounting now to 11 percent.

The first round of the French presidential election is slated for April 23, while the run-off is expected to take place on May 7.

