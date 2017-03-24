Register
24 March 2017
    French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron presents his program

    Macron to Defeat Le Pen in French Presidential Run-Off 63% to 37% - Poll

    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    25811

    Independent candidate Emmanuel Macron is projected to beat French National Front party leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of the presidential election, receiving 63 percent against her 37 percent, an OpinionWay poll showed Friday.

    French presidential election candidates (LtoR) Francois Fillon, Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Luc Melenchon, Marine Le Pen and Benoit Hamon, pose before a debate organised by French private TV channel TF1 in Aubervilliers, outside Paris, France
    © REUTERS/ Patrick Kovarik/Pool
    Le Pen, Macron Gear Up for a Showdown As Left Candidates Battle for Leadership
    In case the far-right presidential hopeful, who managed to regain leadership in the first round of election, faces The Republicans' party nominee Francois Fillon in the run-off, she is set to lose with 43 percent of votes against his 57 percent.

    The voting intention figures both for Macron and Fillon against Le Pen remained unchanged, compared to Thursday.

    As regards the first round of election, chances of independent candidate Emmanuel Macron dropped by 1 percent, amounting now to 24 percent, while Le Pen's positions remained unchanged, compared to Thursday, standing at 25 percent.

    The voting intention figures for The Republicans' candidate Francois Fillon remained unchanged, amounting to 19 percent.

    Leader of left-wing political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France) Jean-Luc Melenchon strengthened his positions by 1 percent to 14 percent.

    As regards Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon, his chances decreased by 1 percent, amounting now to 11 percent.

    The first round of the French presidential election is slated for April 23, while the run-off is expected to take place on May 7.

     

      jas
      We still see these polls even after they lie to us all of the time, about Brexit, Clinton, etc.
      MaDarby
      Sputnik keeps running these "horse race" stories about the French elections quoting every poll that comes along. I think they can do better than this kind of shallow reporting, indications are that 40% of French voters are undecided - the polls, recently quite unreliable anyway, are meaningless at this stage.
