Le Pen Calls for Sharing Anti-Terrorism Intelligence Between France, Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — France and Russia should exchange intelligence to jointly combat terrorism, French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday.

"I think it would be useful to exchange intelligence between our countries," Le Pen said, recalling the latest deadly terrorist attacks in London.

The far-right politician highlighted that France and Russia were among countries which really fought against terrorism, mentioning Russia's counterterrorism operation in Syria and France's involvement in an operation in Chad.

© Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation Le Pen 'Favors Russia's Proper Participation in the Fight Against Terrorism'

Le Pen pointed out that the terrorist threat became persistent and expressed regret that Russian lawmakers were unable to meet with EU colleagues to discuss the issue due to an EU "black list," banning entry of a number of Russian politicians to the European Union.

On Wednesday, an attacker hit several people while driving on Westminster Bridge in the UK capital. Armed with a knife, he then attempted to enter the parliament, stabbing a police officer to death in the process. Four people, including the attacker, died as a result of the terrorist act, while at least 40 people were injured.

On Thursday, the Belgian authorities managed to prevent an attack, stopping a French national planning to drive a car into pedestrians in Antwerp.

France has repeatedly been targeted by terrorists. On November 13, 2015, a series of gun and bomb attacks hit the French capital claiming lives of 130 people. On July 14, 2016, a truck rammed into a crowd in Nice, which led to over 80 deaths. The Daesh jihadist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attacks.